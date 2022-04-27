Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay news: Ralph Hotere Studio listed as historic place; steam festival

6 minutes to read
Mike Preece, AKA Vintage Vinyl, returns to the Turner Centre with his turntables in June to play nostalgia from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Photo/ flashgordon.co.nz

Mike Preece, AKA Vintage Vinyl, returns to the Turner Centre with his turntables in June to play nostalgia from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Photo/ flashgordon.co.nz

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

Ralph Hotere Studio a Category 1 historic place

The Kōpūtai/Port Chalmers studio of Northland-born artist Ralph Hotere has been entered into the New Zealand Heritage List/Rārangi Kōrero as a Category 1 historic place.

Hone Papita

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.