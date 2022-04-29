Logging truck crash: Motorists in Tangiteroria area should expect traffic delays

Police are advising motorists in Tangiteroria, between Whangarei and Dargaville, to expect significant delays following a crash where a logging truck rolled.
The crash was reported to the police at about 3.45 pm today.
Read More
- Police name motorcyclist killed in Whangārei crash ...
- Man only removed graphic footage of Invercargill car ...
- Person dead, second badly hurt in Hamilton crash - ...
- Two fatal road crashes in Northland over long weekend ...
- Funerals for two teenagers killed in Invercargill crash ...
- Distraught truck driver returns to site of fatal Invercargill ...
The eastbound lane on State Highway 14 is currently blocked and the scene is in the process of being cleared. Police say this could take some time.
One person is being treated for moderate injuries.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Further details are unavailable at this time.