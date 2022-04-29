Logging truck crash: Motorists in Tangiteroria area should expect traffic delays

Northland police advise motorists in the Tangiteroria area to expect traffic delays. Photo / Supplied

Police are advising motorists in Tangiteroria, between Whangarei and Dargaville, to expect significant delays following a crash where a logging truck rolled.

The crash was reported to the police at about 3.45 pm today.

The eastbound lane on State Highway 14 is currently blocked and the scene is in the process of being cleared. Police say this could take some time.

One person is being treated for moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Further details are unavailable at this time.