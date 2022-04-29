Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Health and fitness are a team

6 minutes to read
Easing into a new fitness journey and finding the best fit for you is the key to keeping motivation, determination and success rates high. Photo / 123rf

Easing into a new fitness journey and finding the best fit for you is the key to keeping motivation, determination and success rates high. Photo / 123rf

Carolyn Hansen
By
Carolyn Hansen

Northern Advocate columnist


OPINION

Scientific studies and medical research continue to reveal that our personal health and fitness are intimately related. Why is this medical fact important enough to take seriously?

Because if we allow our fitness level

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.