Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Iwi-led initiative to restore Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Te Oneroa-a-Tohe Ninety Mile Beach is one of the most iconic beaches in New Zealand thanks to its cultural significance, rugged expanse, surf, fishing and its place in Te Araroa Trail. Photo / NZME

Te Oneroa-a-Tohe Ninety Mile Beach is one of the most iconic beaches in New Zealand thanks to its cultural significance, rugged expanse, surf, fishing and its place in Te Araroa Trail. Photo / NZME

On the Up is an initiative by NZME to share stories of Kiwi success, inspiration and possibilities. Reporter Denise Piper speaks with Lisa McNab about a project given new funding to help restore the health of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach: arguably one of New Zealand’s most iconic beaches.

Lisa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate