The shellfish were once so abundant on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe, they were commercially harvested and canned at Awanui, with a 1926 report suggesting there was an almost inexhaustible supply. The numbers dwindled, however, and the toheroa fishery was closed nationwide in 1982.

McNab said as toheroa require both freshwater run-off and seawater to be healthy, they are an important indicator of the health of the environment.

“Toheroa, like any other shellfish, if they’re abundant and healthy, if their shells are strong, then that shows there are some good stuff happening ecologically.”

The shellfish’s decline over the decades has matched more intense use of the beach and changes to land use upstream, she said.

“Now we’ve got four-wheel-drives instead of horses or walking. ‘Progress’ has been diminishing all of what was a natural food basket.”

McNab said Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe is a hugely important taonga (treasure) for both Kiwis and international visitors.

Ngā Puāwaitanga o Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe started with a wānanga in 2023 attended by 88 people, project lead Lisa McNab says. Photo / Jos Wheeler

For Māori, it is a significant part of Te Ara Wairua - the path of spirits - where wairua travel after death before final departure from Te Rerenga Wairua (Cape Reinga) to their ancestral homeland.

For overseas visitors, it is well known for its rugged and desolate beauty, and it is also a key part of Te Araroa Trail, she said.

“The cultural significance is huge with Te Ara Wairua, as well as the beauty of it.”

The beach is also renowned by Kiwis for fishing - including holding arguably the biggest snapper surf casting competition in the world - and its surf, including the point breaks at Ahipara.

McNab said the importance of the beach was demonstrated with attendance of a wānanga in September 2023 led by Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board.

A total of 88 people attended the three-day hui including iwi and hapū leaders, community researchers, planners, Crown agencies and local whānau, leading to the formation of Ngā Puāwaitanga o Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe.

The aim of the project is to enable sustainable use of kaimoana, improve coastal biodiversity and clean-up waterways, develop an iwi-led ocean centre of excellence or research hub, and ensure there are thriving communities along the beach, she said.

The project integrates mātauranga Māori, environmental science and grassroots action.

Ngā Puāwaitanga has now received new funding from Foundation North to implement a targeted communications strategy, digital storytelling and public education before a landmark hīkoi planned for August.

NcNab said the project team are humbled and energised by the significant support from Foundation North.

Lisa McNab (right), says Ngā Puāwaitanga o Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe is all about restoring the beach for future generations. Photo / Jos Wheeler

“It’s not just an investment in infrastructure or messaging – it’s an investment in inter-generational restoration, in indigenous leadership and in the future of one of Aotearoa’s most iconic taonga.”

Foundation North praised the kaupapa as one of the strongest proposals it had received and committed to helping identify additional philanthropic support, laying the groundwork for a full sponsorship plan.

McNab said the work will not be a quick fix and the project has a 15-year plan, including restoring four or five key waterways within five years.

However, the risk of not doing anything is huge, with pāua next on the list for extinction due to poaching and over-fishing, she said.

The aim is for the next generation to know what pāua and toheroa are, McNab said.

“My mokopuna haven’t seen a live toheroa, let alone tasted it.

“It is a big haul, a big task, but more and more people are becoming aware of the state of our environment and the state of our natural resources like kaimoana.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years’ experience in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.