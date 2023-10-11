Haami Piripi, interim chairman of Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Management Board, speaks at the pōwhiri held at Te Ahu.

Haami Piripi, interim chairman of Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Management Board, speaks at the pōwhiri held at Te Ahu.

It’s arguably the Far North’s best-known spot and more than 80 stakeholders have met to chart a unified path to restore the mauri (life spark) of Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach.

Representatives of a wide range of groups and organisations met at Te Ahu in Kaitāia last month, with the beach’s future firmly at the core.

Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach has been the focus of national attention recently with the hit TV series Far North, which looked at the country’s largest drug bust when almost 500kg of meth, worth an estimated $500 million, was landed on the beach in 2016.

The six-part mini-series starred Kiwi acting royalty Robyn Malcolm (Outrageous Fortune, Black Bird) and Temuera Morrison (Once Were Warriors, Aquaman) and beamed the beach into the country’s living rooms every Monday night.

But now, the focus is on how to restore the beach’s mauri.

The wānanga, convened under the guidance of Te Oneroa a Tōhe Beach Management Board, supported by Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa, brought together more than 80 people collaborating in what promises to be a watershed moment in the history of the beach’s conservation and management.

Heta Conrad speaking to wānanga participants on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe on Day 2 of the wānanga.

People from all walks of life, including those with authority, resources, expertise and information, met for 20 hours across three days. Tehy shared stories about their past, present and desired future. Through dialogue, they discovered their common ground.

Participants ranged from Te Hiku iwi, with Treaty-based relationships with the Crown and local government, to land users, commercial beach users and organisations responsible for natural resources and fisheries. With science and technical advisory specialists offering invaluable insights, the collective intelligence produced meaningful and actionable holistic outcomes.

Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe / Ninety Mile Beach has been the focus of national attention recently, with the TV series Far North focusing on a massive drug haul landed there. The beach’s mauri (life spark) is now the focus for stakeholders.

Existing and historical data about changes to the beach’s vegetation and water hydrology since 1944 served as a robust foundation for the discussions.

Chairman of the Beach Management Board, Haami Piripi, said this reservoir of information laid the groundwork for a comprehensive understanding of the beach, its challenges and its requirements.

Te Maire Hoskins of Te Ohu Kaimoana works with a breakout group.

“By identifying the shared aspirations and common ground of various groups, we have given substance to the beach management plan that’s already in motion, led by both Northland Regional Council and Far North District Council and the five iwi of Te Hiku o Te Ika,” Piripi said.

These inclusive discussions culminated in several shared commitments:

● Integration of mātauranga Māori and diverse knowledge systems to guide decisions.

● Land use that safeguards Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe and paves the way for transition.

● Responsible vehicle use on Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe, ensuring safety and respect.

● Restoration initiatives, with a focus on the resurgence of taonga species, particularly toheroa.

● Te Kawa Waiora o Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe: A shared commitment to promoting safety and wellbeing on the beach.

● Driving social, economic, and infrastructural developments for Te Hiku’s communities.

● Establishing an iwi-led ocean centre of excellence to foster education, research and innovation, weaving stories of Te Hiku and Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe.

Hilda Harawira writes on the timeline wall.

Piripi lauded the event as an exemplary showcase of how bringing a diverse range of voices and interests together can create a driving force in environmental stewardship and community action.

‘’Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe holds immense cultural significance. This wānanga marks the beginning of a shared journey to restore its mauri and shows how co-governance can create beneficial outcomes,’’ he said.

‘’The spirit of ‘Ngā Puawai o Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe’ lingers as a testament to what unity, respect and shared purpose can achieve. The journey to restore the mauri of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe has only just begun, yet the strides taken promise a future of harmony and abundance.’’

Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach stretches from Ahipara to Scott Pt, 5 kilometres south of Cape Maria van Diemen, though it is actually 88km long. The beach is officially a highway, but is really only suitable for 4WD vehicles and is safe to drive only at specific times of the tides. Rental companies won’t allow their cars on the sand, mostly for safety reasons.

It is regarded as one of the most natural and unspoiled beaches in the world.

Once a year in late February or early March, the beach hosts the Snapper Bonanza, a five-day fishing competition. Hundreds of anglers surfcast from the beach hoping to catch the biggest snapper - and the $30,000 prize.