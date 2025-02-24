Far North fisher Zane Kaaka (centre), with Snapper Bonanza organisers Dave Collard and John Stewart, won the $30,000 top prize for the heaviest fish last year. About 1200 fishers will be back on Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē 90 Mile Beach next month for this year’s competition.
Kaitāia is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year – the 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza – bringing 1200 fishers all angling to land the $30,000 top prize.
The Snapper Bonanza brings fishers and supporters from throughout the country to Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē Ninety Mile Beach and puts several million dollars into the local economy as they battle it out over five days on the wild, west coast beach.
In a sign of how popular it is, all 1200 tickets were sold out within three hours of going on sale on June 30. About a third are sold to Far North folk, with the rest from elsewhere in the country and a few from overseas. Competitor numbers were increased from 1000 two years ago, given the huge interest.
Running from March 4 to 8, it offers well over $200,000 in prizes, including $30,000 for the heaviest snapper caught and a new Mitsubishi Triton from the $150,000 in spot prizes and the major draw.
Organisers John Stewart and Dave Collard reckon the fishing on the beach is as good as it’s been for decades, with an abundance of tua tua contributing to the big fish numbers.
Stewart said figures from the competition over the years showed the average size of the fish caught had increased.
He said during the Snapper Classic years from 1982 to 1996, the average winning fish weight was 6.260kg and was 7.515kg during the classic from 1997 to 2009. But during the Snapper Bonanza years from 2011, the average winning fish weight has been 8.721kg.
Stewart said the competition brought huge economic input to the area, with many businesses benefiting from the influx of fishers and their families and supporters.
“We have been told by one of our local businesses in town that when the Snapper Bonanza was on last year, they made an extra $10,000 a day above what they normally earned.”
Research showed there were 5600-6000 extra bednight stays during the event, he said, with businesses from fish gear suppliers, takeaways, motels and accommodation providers to petrol stations and the supermarket all getting extra custom.
The Snapper Bonanza headquarters is at Waipapakauri, in West Coast Rd at the southern end of the beach – where the weigh-in and prizegiving will take place – with fishing taking place across two zones of the beach, which may change daily depending on the beach and surf conditions.
Stewart said zone one was south of Hukatere, towards Ahipara, at the southern end of the beach.
“One real positive about that is that visitors to the area can see the fishers on the beach from the Waipapakauri access without having to drive too far up.”