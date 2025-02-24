About 1200 fishers will be angling for the big fish that lands them the 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza’s $30,000 top prize.

Organisers John Stewart and Dave Collard reckon the fishing on the beach is as good as it’s been for decades, with an abundance of tua tua contributing to the big fish numbers.

Stewart said figures from the competition over the years showed the average size of the fish caught had increased.

He said during the Snapper Classic years from 1982 to 1996, the average winning fish weight was 6.260kg and was 7.515kg during the classic from 1997 to 2009. But during the Snapper Bonanza years from 2011, the average winning fish weight has been 8.721kg.

“So, since the last classic days the average weight of the winning fish has gone up by more than 1.2kg. That shows how healthy the snapper are off the beach – the fish are getting bigger and bigger.

“We believe the health of the fish is better now than it’s been for many, many years – and that’s because of a number of things, including the amount of tua tua on the beach.’’

While about a third of competitors are from the Far North, that local knowledge didn’t necessarily equate to success, with only two of the previous 13 winners from the Far North, including last year’s winner Zane Kaaka, from Te Kao, who landed an 8.225kg whopper.

Stewart said the competition brought huge economic input to the area, with many businesses benefiting from the influx of fishers and their families and supporters.

“We have been told by one of our local businesses in town that when the Snapper Bonanza was on last year, they made an extra $10,000 a day above what they normally earned.”

Research showed there were 5600-6000 extra bednight stays during the event, he said, with businesses from fish gear suppliers, takeaways, motels and accommodation providers to petrol stations and the supermarket all getting extra custom.

The Snapper Bonanza headquarters is at Waipapakauri, in West Coast Rd at the southern end of the beach – where the weigh-in and prizegiving will take place – with fishing taking place across two zones of the beach, which may change daily depending on the beach and surf conditions.

Stewart said zone one was south of Hukatere, towards Ahipara, at the southern end of the beach.

“One real positive about that is that visitors to the area can see the fishers on the beach from the Waipapakauri access without having to drive too far up.”

Another important aspect of the competition was its contribution to local groups, with fish caught auctioned off at the end of the competition and proceeds going to a local good cause.

Last year’s fish auction raised $17,450 for the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade, a record amount. This year’s auction will provide Paparore School with some much-needed and welcome funding.

Fish from the Snapper Classic donated by the fishers is auctioned, with last year’s auction bringing in $17,450 for the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade. This year Paparore School will benefit from the proceeds.

About 3000 people are expected to attend the prizegiving on the final day of competition. On Saturday, fish caught at the bonanza will be auctioned at Kaitāia Markets from 8.30am.

Stewart said last year’s competition was probably the best yet, but he expected it to be even better this year.

For more details go to https://www.facebook.com/SnapperBonanzaFishingCompetition





SNAPPER BONANZA FACTS:

■ Now in its 14th year, from March 4 to 8

■ Brings in up to $4 million in extra economic activity

■ Brings 5600-6000 minimum extra bednight stays

■ 1200 tickets, a third from the Far North – sold out in three hours

■ More than $200,000 in prizes

■ $30,000 for heaviest snapper – $2500 for heaviest fish each day.

■ Te Puke’s Darin Maxwell holds the record for the heaviest snapper recorded in the competition’s history – a 12.03kg monster in 2012.



