Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

1200 fishers angling for 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza’s $30k top prize

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Far North fisher Zane Kaaka (centre), with Snapper Bonanza organisers Dave Collard and John Stewart, won the $30,000 top prize for the heaviest fish last year. About 1200 fishers will be back on Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē 90 Mile Beach next month for this year’s competition.

Far North fisher Zane Kaaka (centre), with Snapper Bonanza organisers Dave Collard and John Stewart, won the $30,000 top prize for the heaviest fish last year. About 1200 fishers will be back on Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē 90 Mile Beach next month for this year’s competition.

Kaitāia is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year – the 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza – bringing 1200 fishers all angling to land the $30,000 top prize.

The Snapper Bonanza brings fishers and supporters from throughout the country to Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē Ninety Mile Beach and puts several million dollars into the local economy as they battle it out over five days on the wild, west coast beach.

The Snapper Bonanza is in its 14th year after replacing the Snapper Classic, which ended in 2009 after 27 years, and since then it has gone from strength to strength as the country’s largest surfcasting competition.

In a sign of how popular it is, all 1200 tickets were sold out within three hours of going on sale on June 30. About a third are sold to Far North folk, with the rest from elsewhere in the country and a few from overseas. Competitor numbers were increased from 1000 two years ago, given the huge interest.

Running from March 4 to 8, it offers well over $200,000 in prizes, including $30,000 for the heaviest snapper caught and a new Mitsubishi Triton from the $150,000 in spot prizes and the major draw.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
About 1200 fishers will be angling for the big fish that lands them the 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza’s $30,000 top prize.
About 1200 fishers will be angling for the big fish that lands them the 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza’s $30,000 top prize.

Organisers John Stewart and Dave Collard reckon the fishing on the beach is as good as it’s been for decades, with an abundance of tua tua contributing to the big fish numbers.

Stewart said figures from the competition over the years showed the average size of the fish caught had increased.

He said during the Snapper Classic years from 1982 to 1996, the average winning fish weight was 6.260kg and was 7.515kg during the classic from 1997 to 2009. But during the Snapper Bonanza years from 2011, the average winning fish weight has been 8.721kg.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“So, since the last classic days the average weight of the winning fish has gone up by more than 1.2kg. That shows how healthy the snapper are off the beach – the fish are getting bigger and bigger.

“We believe the health of the fish is better now than it’s been for many, many years – and that’s because of a number of things, including the amount of tua tua on the beach.’’

While about a third of competitors are from the Far North, that local knowledge didn’t necessarily equate to success, with only two of the previous 13 winners from the Far North, including last year’s winner Zane Kaaka, from Te Kao, who landed an 8.225kg whopper.

Stewart said the competition brought huge economic input to the area, with many businesses benefiting from the influx of fishers and their families and supporters.

“We have been told by one of our local businesses in town that when the Snapper Bonanza was on last year, they made an extra $10,000 a day above what they normally earned.”

Research showed there were 5600-6000 extra bednight stays during the event, he said, with businesses from fish gear suppliers, takeaways, motels and accommodation providers to petrol stations and the supermarket all getting extra custom.

The Snapper Bonanza headquarters is at Waipapakauri, in West Coast Rd at the southern end of the beach – where the weigh-in and prizegiving will take place – with fishing taking place across two zones of the beach, which may change daily depending on the beach and surf conditions.

Stewart said zone one was south of Hukatere, towards Ahipara, at the southern end of the beach.

“One real positive about that is that visitors to the area can see the fishers on the beach from the Waipapakauri access without having to drive too far up.”

Another important aspect of the competition was its contribution to local groups, with fish caught auctioned off at the end of the competition and proceeds going to a local good cause.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last year’s fish auction raised $17,450 for the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade, a record amount. This year’s auction will provide Paparore School with some much-needed and welcome funding.

Fish from the Snapper Classic donated by the fishers is auctioned, with last year’s auction bringing in $17,450 for the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade. This year Paparore School will benefit from the proceeds.
Fish from the Snapper Classic donated by the fishers is auctioned, with last year’s auction bringing in $17,450 for the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade. This year Paparore School will benefit from the proceeds.

About 3000 people are expected to attend the prizegiving on the final day of competition. On Saturday, fish caught at the bonanza will be auctioned at Kaitāia Markets from 8.30am.

Stewart said last year’s competition was probably the best yet, but he expected it to be even better this year.

For more details go to https://www.facebook.com/SnapperBonanzaFishingCompetition


SNAPPER BONANZA FACTS:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

■ Now in its 14th year, from March 4 to 8

■ Brings in up to $4 million in extra economic activity

■ Brings 5600-6000 minimum extra bednight stays

■ 1200 tickets, a third from the Far North – sold out in three hours

■ More than $200,000 in prizes

■ $30,000 for heaviest snapper – $2500 for heaviest fish each day.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

■ Te Puke’s Darin Maxwell holds the record for the heaviest snapper recorded in the competition’s history – a 12.03kg monster in 2012.


Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate