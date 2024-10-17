“The event offers up a number of divisions from juniors through to seniors as well as longboard and stand-up paddle boarding. But the focus of the event has always been as much on bringing Māori surfers together as it has been about high-performance surfing and competition.”

The Aotearoa Māori Surfing Titles were first staged in Taranaki in 1993 before being held in a number of regions throughout New Zealand. Surfers from both the North and South Island and numerous iwi the length of the country participate and join for the Clash of the Iwi.

The event starts with a powhiri at local marae of the host location and always finishes with a poroporoaki (farewell) on the Sunday evening.

ACC will be at the event for the first time, and injury prevention leader James Whitaker is heading to the Far North and can’t wait to witness the camaraderie and competition.

“We know that this is a special week on the surfing calendar and Ahipara is a beautiful spot, and it will be a great place to host these nationals,” Whitaker said.

He said ACC claims data shows surfing is the leading cause of water-related injuries in New Zealand, and the body wanted to prevent harm with its messaging and support at the event.

In 2023, ACC accepted 4400 surfing-related claims, which came at a cost of $11.17 million to help people recover.

Whitaker, an experienced surfer, said anyone who enters the surf needs to respect the ocean.

“The ocean is beautiful and provides a lot of joy – it’s also bigger and more powerful than any of us and needs to be respected, I’ve surfed around Aotearoa for over 30 years, and I’m still humbled by some of the situations I find myself in.”

Whitaker said the best way to stay safe in the surf is to take a moment before you get stuck in.

“Monitor the conditions and the risks before you get out there, then take the safest options. If you’re in doubt, finding something else to do might be the best option.”

Kennings is hoping to see fewer surfing injuries across the country this summer.

He said people have a world of information at their fingertips on their phones and it is a good idea to use it.

“Assessing the conditions in front of you is great and understanding forecasts helps you make more informed decisions, be that the predicted wind, swell or the tide times.

“While most people try to avoid crowded line-ups, it is important to surf with others too. If you get into difficulty or get injured, another surfer can assist you to shore or call for help. Plus, surfing is more fun with mates.”

ACC’s tips for staying safe in the waves

1. Check it before you charge it – take it easy on your first rides until you’ve worked out how shallow it is and identified any other hazards (crowd, close out sections etc)

2. Surf in conditions that match your ability – if in doubt, don’t go out

3. Give others plenty of room – if they’re up and riding leave them to it

4. Always wear a leg-rope

5. Stay with your board – it’s an awesome flotation device

6. Cover your head when you fall off – it happens to everyone, regardless of their ability so it pays to do what you can to prevent head knocks/cuts and concussion

■ Ahipara Beach is a sandy beach break, located southwest of Kaitāia, on the west coast of Northland. There are several peaks to choose from along the beach, with both right and left-handers. The wave is soft and fat, great for learners. Good for all levels of surfer.



