Speed limits have been reduced around the entrances to Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach as the Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board rolls out its summer safety plan.

Speed limits have been reduced around the entrances to Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach as the Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board rolls out its summer safety plan.

New speed limits have been introduced on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach as the board in charge of the iconic beach rolls out its summer safety plan.

Vehicles will only be able to travel at 30km/h within 200 metres of entrances to the beach and at 60km/h for the rest of the beach.

Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board has launched its summer safety programme to protect locals and the influx of visitors on the beach, board chairwoman Lisa McNab said.

“The new initiatives honour the ancient spiritual pathway of Te Ara Wairua and aim to safeguard the natural environment along the full length of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe,’’ McNab said.

Effective from now, the speed restriction on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe will be enforceable and beach signage will be unveiled tomorrow. The new limits are 30km/h for 200 metres either side of the beach off/on ramps and 60km/h for the remainder of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe.

Additional signs promoting safe driving and awareness of the beach will remind drivers to respect the spiritual pathway of Te Ara Wairua.

“Please note Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe is not a highway and it should be considered an ultimate privilege to use and receive from this iconic taonga,’’ McNab said.

She said the board hoped that beachgoers would respect the new limits and beach safety initiatives, which were designed for the wellbeing of all users.

“We would expect the public to be respectful of what the rules are. It’s about safety and respect for all and using the beach is a privilege, not an entitlement. But we want to educate people about the iconic place, not punish them.’’

New speed limits signs and safety messages that will be unveiled at Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach on Friday as part of the Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board’s summer safety plan.

Posters and pamphlets would also be placed in public places and tourism spots to get the messages across.

“We encourage all who visit to make safety their first priority by driving slowly, swimming safely, watch for other beach users and avoid unnecessary risks along the beach and in the water. We discourage wheelies and donuts which destroy valuable kaimoana beds as well as place drivers at risk,’’ McNab said.

She said people needed to be aware and plan their trip to the beach with care.

“To protect public safety and accessibility to emergency services, we remind beachgoers that cellphone coverage is intermittent along sections of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe. Plan your trip accordingly, check for low tide, stay in your ‘lane’ and consider alternate emergency communications options prior to planning a trip on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe,’’ she said.

“While there are some areas along the beach where cell service has proven more reliable, coverage overall can remain patchy.’’

McNab also urged visitors to uphold the mauri (wellbeing) of the beach, which has deep spiritual and cultural meaning for Māori.

“As kaitiaki (stewards) of this treasured taonga, we ask all who visit this summer to uphold the mauri of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe in accordance with our ancestral traditions - by honouring Te Ara Wairua, respecting the natural habitat and keeping safe along the road,’’ she said.

“Camping, campervans, hitchhiking, fires and littering are prohibited along the length of the beach. The board are also requesting that dogs remain on leash whilst around other visitors and to keep them away from dotterels and other nesting shorebirds. We wish everyone an enjoyable and responsible season ahead.’'







