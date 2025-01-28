Kobe Blondeel [centre] suffered injuries after being attacked by two dogs in Northland.
The international ultrarunner attacked by “wild” dogs on a Northland leg of the Te Araroa Trail has spoken out about his ordeal.
Kobe Blondeel is part of the support crew for well-known Belgian ultrarunner Karel Sabbe, who is attempting to run the shortest-ever journey of the 3054km trail that stretches from Cape Rēinga to Bluff Hill Motupōhue in Southland.
Blondeel and Sabbe were four days into the journey when Sabbe posted on social media that they had been attacked by wild dogs and Blondeel had suffered injuries.
However, the two dogs who attacked them were not wild, as reported, but belonged to the owner of a property in the Whangārei district.
Blondeel told the Northern Advocate the attack happened on Russell Rd on January 19 at about 2pm.
Doc was concerned about the potential for trampers to be attacked while walking, given multiple sightings of feral dogs over the years.
This story has been updated as it originally said the attack happened on Russell Rd in Russell in the Far North District however Russell Rd is in the Whangārei District. We have updated the story to reflect this and added comment from Whangārei District Council. We have removed any mention of the Far North District Council (FNDC) as it did not occur in their jurisdiction. The story should not have implied that the attack had been reported to the FNDC.
