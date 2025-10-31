The cases were being treated seriously, with a nationally co-ordinated response including setting up more contract tracing teams, Chamberlain said.

“We’re focused on stamping out this outbreak. We’re taking it very seriously and we’re asking the public to do the same.”

He and Ministry of Health director of public health Dr Corina Grey held an online meeting with journalists to answer questions on Thursday, bringing to mind the daily Covid-19 press conferences.

They promoted vaccination as the best defence against measles, which hospitalised one in three patients in New Zealand’s 2019 outbreak.

Next week, there will be a national immunisation drive to push both regular childhood immunisations and the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Orrs Kowhai Pharmacy owner/pharmacist Chris Porter says it doesn't hurt if Kiwis get extra MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccinations to ensure they are protected. Photo / Brodie Stone

“The best defence is immunisation,” Chamberlain said. “It’s safe and it’s effective.”

Northland has the lowest immunisation rates in the country, with just 65% of children aged 2 up-to-date with their vaccinations. The rate is even lower for Te Tai Tokerau Māori, at 57%, according to data as of June 30.

The low immunisation rates in Northland, both now and historically, made the region a highly likely target for more measles outbreaks, said Dr Nikki Turner from the Immunisation Advisory Centre.

She praised health authorities and community members for their swift response to the first measles cases in Northland.

“[It was] great contact tracing, isolation, and huge efforts to get people immunised have helped to stop the spread.”

"Adults need vaccinations too" is a clear message of the measles outbreak, as many Kiwis are under-vaccinated against the disease. Photo / Brodie Stone

Turner warned that, although the focus of the outbreak might be on Wellington now, there was no time for Northland to be complacent.

“Vaccination is so vital, and the message is important for all individuals and communities: let’s look out for each other.”

Kiwis aged 32 to 56 may be under-vaccinated

Turner explained that Kiwis born between 1969 and 1992 would have had only one MMR vaccination as part of the routine immunisation schedule.

Northern Advocate reporter Denise Piper gets a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination from Orrs Kowhai Pharmacy owner/pharmacist Chris Porter, after learning that most Kiwis aged 32 to 56 are under-vaccinated for measles. Photo / Brodie Stone

In 1992, the schedule was updated to two MMR shots, which was shown to be most effective. However, many were not vaccinated in the 1990s because of a health scare that was later proven to be unsubstantiated.

Turner said people born before 1969 were assumed to have been exposed to measles, so they did not need vaccination.

Anyone unsure whether they had had two MMR shots could get another dose, for free, without any safety concerns about doubling up, she said.

“The message is, if you’re not sure and don’t have two clear doses, go and get another one - it’s much easier.”

As it was a live vaccine, MMR could not be given to pregnant women or people who were immunocompromised.

It was currently not recommended for children under 12 months, but it was still safe for babies, she said.

Turner said its safety had been well tested, and past scares were proven to be untrue.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.