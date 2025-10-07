Advertisement
Northern Advocate

Where to get measles vaccine in Northland as cases climb

Northern Advocate
5 mins to read

Ten cases of measles have been reported in Northland. Photo / AFP, nobeastsofierce, Science Photo Library

Supermarket carparks, marae and pop-up clinics are being stood up as immunisation sites as measles cases continue to be reported in Northland.

Ten measles cases have been recorded in the region, and one separate case in Queenstown.

Health NZ reported a new measles case in Northland was identified over the

