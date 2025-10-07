Dr Ngaire Rae, Kaitātaki Community and Whānau Wellbeing, National Public Health Service said people could check whether they were immunised at the pop-up clinics.

“Now is a great time to check if you and your whānau are protected against measles and to get immunised if you’re not.”

Rae said no booking or enrolment was needed - “just walk in”.

“Trusted health professionals will be there to kōrero, answer questions and support you to make the best decision for you and your whānau.”

Additionally, many pharmacies in Northland were continuing to offer immunisations, even during weekends.

People could also book an appointment as normal with their doctor, nurse, or hauora provider.

Health NZ said while most people who were born or lived in New Zealand before 1969 were considered immune to measles because of likely childhood infection at that time, anyone born after 1 January 1969 who does not have evidence of having two doses of the MMR vaccine after 12 months of age may not be fully protected.

“Whānau just need to make sure before they go that they’re symptom-free and haven’t been told to stay home by public health, to keep others safe,” Rae said.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust clinical adviser Dr Mataroria Lyndon (Ngāti Hine) said the trust was providing clinics throughout the week.

“Immunisation is the most effective way to stop the spread of measles in our communities. With schools back and whānau gathering, it’s critical to ensure everyone is protected.”

Just 63% of Northlanders aged from 0 to 25 have had two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and are fully vaccinated against measles, medical officer of health Dr Denise Barnfather said.

To prevent a measles outbreak, 95% of the population must be immune.

The MMR vaccine is free in New Zealand for anyone under 18 years old, and for people of all ages eligible for free healthcare.

Health NZ reported extra MMR doses are safe for most people unless pregnant or immuno-compromised.

A free Vaccination Helpline is also available Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm on 0800 28 29 26.

Vaccine appointments can also be booked online. Visit info.health.nz/bookavaccine for a list of vaccination sites.

Health NZ said if a person’s child isn’t immunised and they are exposed to measles, then they could be at risk of serious illness and may also need to stay home from school for seven days or more if they’re a close contact.

MMR immunisation clinics:

Dargaville:

Te Hā Oranga Countdown/Warehouse car park, Thursday, 10am to 2pm

Hokianga:

Hauora O Hokianga — Rāwene 163 Parnell St, Monday to Fridays, 9am to 12.30pm

Hauora O Hokianga — Ōpononi IGA Supermarket, Wednesday and Thursdays, 10am to 2pm

Kāeo

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa Cnr Waikare Ave and State Highway 10, until Friday, 10am to 4pm

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa mobile clinic Waipapa Mitre 10, Wednesday and Thursday, 10am to 4pm

Kaikohe

Kaikohe Plunket Tuesdays, 10am to 5pm

Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi (THOON) Te Hauora o Ngāpuhi Clinic, Monday to Thursday, 8.30am to 5pm; Wednesdays, 2pm to 4pm

Ōkaihau Hall 9 Settlers Way, Wednesday, 9am to 1pm

Kaitāia Moko Van

October 14 - Whare Tiaki, 30 Puckey Ave, 10am to 1.30pm

October 15 - Waimanoni Marae, Awanui, 10am to 1.30pm

October 17 - Te Hiku Hauora (main reception), 10am to 6pm

October 21 and 23 - Feeding the Lambs, 1/3 Panakareao St, 10am to 1.30pm

October 22 - Herekino School, 10am to 1.30pm

October 29 - Whare Manaaki, 15 Takahe Road, Ahipara

October 30 - Karikari Hall, 10am to 1.30pm

Kaitāia

Broadway Health Wednesday, 11am to 3pm

Te Hiku Te Hauora Thursday and Friday, 3.30pm to 6pm

Kawakawa

Ngāti Hine Health Trust Monday to Friday, 8.45am to 4.30pm

Te Ara Tū Ngāti Hine, Bay of Islands Hospital Monday to Friday, 8.45am to 4.30pm

Wellness Clinic (old Kawakawa Medical Centre) Monday to Friday, 8.45am to 4.30pm

Kerikeri

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa mobile clinic, Cornerstone Church Wednesday, 10am to 4pm

Plunket Kerikeri entry off Wendywood Lane, Wednesday, 9am to 3.30pm

Korowai Health & Wellbeing 59 Hall Rd, Bookings required. Phone 0800 000 112, email clinic@korowaihealth.co.nz, Monday to Thursday, 9am to 3pm

Mangakahia

Te Hauora o Ngāpuhi Te Tarai o Rahiri Marae, Fridays, 10am to 2pm

Moerewa

Moerewa Clinic, Monday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm

Ngāti Hine Health Trust, Monday to Fridays, 11am to 3pm

Simson Park Station Rd, Friday, 10am to 2pm

Paihia/Waitangi

Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi (THOON) 5 Puketona Rd, Thursday, 10am to 3.30pm

Ōpononi

Hauora o Hokianga IGA supermarket Rawene, Wednesday and Thursday, 10am to 2pm

Whangārei

Te Whatu Ora Child Hub Clinic 16 Commerce St, Thursdays, 8.30am to 6pm; Saturdays, 8.30am to 3.30pm

Ngāti Hine Health Trust 5 Walton St, Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm

Te Pūkenga, Raumanga Valley Road Wednesday, 10am to 3.30pm

Plunket 8 B Porowini Ave, Tuesdays, 9am to 3.30pm

Te Kao

Whakawhiti Oa Pai and Te Hiku Te Hauora 6652 Far North Rd, Wednesday, 11am to 2pm