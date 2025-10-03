Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Health officials warn of low vaccination rates as measles spread in Northland

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

All you need to know about this measles outbreak with Professor Helen Petousis-Harris.

With undetected measles potentially circulating in the community, Northland whānau are being urged to ensure students are immunised before heading back to school on Monday.

The National Public Health Service said, on Thursday, there were nine confirmed cases of measles in Northland, along with an unrelated case in Queenstown.

Medical

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save