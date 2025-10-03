With undetected measles potentially circulating in the community, Northland whānau are being urged to ensure students are immunised before heading back to school on Monday.
The National Public Health Service said, on Thursday, there were nine confirmed cases of measles in Northland, along with an unrelated case in Queenstown.
Medicalofficer of health Dr Denise Barnfather said with measles cases in the community and school holidays continuing this week, now is a great time for whānau to double-check the immunisation status of children and loved ones.
“And, if they’re not up to date, to go and get immunised before heading back to school.”
The vaccine is available at health clinics and pharmacies.
Kerikeri High School has been a focus, with its production Monsters on the evening of Wednesday, September 17, listed as a close-contact location of interest, with attendees urged to contact Healthline urgently on 0800-611-116.
Students should not be coming to school if they are unwell, with most people pretty responsible about staying at home, he said.
Barnfather agreed, saying everyone should be looking out for symptoms with a possibility of undetected cases of measles in the community.
“We are strongly encouraging everyone to watch themselves for measles symptoms, such as a fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes and a rash – especially if they’ve visited any of the locations of interest that have been published so far – in case they may have been exposed to measles."
The trust is working hard to offer vaccination clinics, including in rural areas where there are geographical barriers to access the jabs, he said.
Many other Northland health providers - including Health NZ, GP clinics and pharmacies - are also doing the same, Lyndon said.
“We know how rapidly measles can spread and we know how serious it can be in terms of ending up in hospital,” he said.
During the 2019 to 2020 measles outbreak, just over a third of the measles cases had to be hospitalised, with the outbreak spreading from New Zealand to Samoa, where 72 people died.
Lyndon said health officials still remember those cases and how serious the outbreak was.
Health New Zealand said measles can cause pneumonia, severe diarrhoea, brain inflammation (encephalitis), miscarriage or premature birth for those who are pregnant, and death - even in healthy children and adults.
It said the best protection for measles is immunisation.
Vaccination is especially encouraged for those heading overseas, with an escalating risk of measles globally including countries that Kiwis travel to frequently, like Australia, Indonesia and North America.
Barnfather said vaccinations are free for most people, including everyone under the age of 18 and those who qualify for free healthcare.