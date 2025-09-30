This means anyone who attended the production from 7pm to 8.30pm is considered a close contact of a person with measles and should contact Healthline on 0800-611-116 urgently, if they have not heard from public health already.
Close contacts who are not immune to measles will be advised to quarantine, with all attendees encouraged to monitor for measles symptoms until October 8.
Bay of Islands Hospital is also a location of interest, with anyone entering the main entrance between Friday, September 19, at 11.30pm to Saturday, September 20, at 2.30am, or Saturday, September 20, from 1.45pm to 7pm, becoming a casual contact.
Casual contacts do not have to quarantine but are advised to monitor for symptoms until October 11.
Measles symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes and a rash.
There remains a possibility of undetected cases of measles in the Bay of Islands community, Jack said.
“We are strongly encouraging everyone in the area to watch for symptoms, stay home if unwell, and seek advice from your GP/hauora provider or Healthline on 0800 611 116 if they feel unwell,” she said.
“We are deeply grateful to Bay of Islands whānau who have reached out to our staff with information about measles over the past few days. Your support is helping protect the wider community.”
Shepherd-Wipiiti said there was still a lot of misinformation about the MMR vaccine but it was the best form of protection against measles.
Ngāti Hine Health Trust clinical director Dr Mataroria Lyndon agreed the best form of protection against the serious disease was the MMR vaccination, which is free and safe.
“Measles is highly contagious and can make pēpi, tamariki and adults very unwell,” he said.
“The first signs to look out for are high fever, cough, runny nose, and sore red eyes – followed by a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body."
Clinics aim to make vaccination easy
Vaccination clinics this week include Ngāti Hine Health Trust’s Moerewa clinic and Hineamaru office in Kawakawa from Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm.
Its outreach clinics include Waitangi, at Shippey’s Carpark on Te Kemara Ave, from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, at NorthTec in Kerikeri from 11am to 4pm on Thursday, and Moerewa’s Te Whare Toi Ora on Ranfurly St from 11am to 2pm on Friday.