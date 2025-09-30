Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Measles in Northland: Bay of Islands school show linked to measles case

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

With the countries current vaccination rates, an expert warns New Zealand is at risk of a measles epidemic. Video / Dean Purcell / Katie Oliver / Ben Dickens

A warning has been issued over a high school production in the Bay of Islands because of measles being identified in Northland.

Health NZ issued a warning about a new case of measles in the region on Friday, then identified three historic cases on Saturday and a case in Queenstown

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save