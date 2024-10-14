About 65% of Te Tai Tokerau children are fully vaccinated at 24 months, according to the latest Health NZ data for the quarter ending June 30. The target is 90%, increasing to 95% by 2030.

Mittal said with newborn babies being most at risk from whooping cough, vaccination in pregnancy is important to protect them from serious illness.

“It’s a vaccine-preventable disease and we’ve got lower uptake rates in Northland than many other places in the country. Vaccine in pregnancy is particularly important for whooping cough,” he said.

“Older adults are still high risk [from whooping cough] but it’s infants really who have the worst rates of hospitalisations and deaths.”

Mittal said the vaccine is very safe and he encouraged anyone pregnant who is hesitant to talk with their healthcare professional, such as their GP or midwife.

As well as vaccinations in pregnancy and childhood, the pertussis vaccine requires a booster in adults at age 45 and 65, he said.

When people first get sick with whooping cough, it can be hard to distinguish from a cold or Covid-19, Mittal said. Initial symptoms include a runny nose, a mild fever and a cough.

Within a week or two, the cough settles into fits of coughing, sometimes accompanied by a whoop sound when gasping for breath between coughs. The coughing can lead to vomiting or include a thick mucus that can cause choking or vomiting.

“It’s really nasty,” Mittal said. “It can really disrupt your lifestyle and stop you from functioning with these terrible coughing fits.”

To help stop the spread of whooping cough, he encourages anyone who is sick with a respiratory-like illness to wear a mask if they need to go out and to avoid contact with those who most vulnerable - such as young babies and elderly with health concerns.

“Unlike during Covid when we had very strict rules, we’re at the stage where we have to make our own choices. [Sick people] should consider wearing a mask - it’s not mandatory but it’s still a very good idea.”

Mittal said anyone who is sick with what they think is whooping cough should see their doctor. Antibiotics can reduce the impact of the cough as well as helping stop the disease from spreading.

Meanwhile, the pertussis vaccine can also help stop the spread. The free vaccine can be given at the GP, Hauora Māori, Pacific health service, or at some pharmacies, call 0800-28-29-26 or visit info.health.nz/bookavaccine for details and bookings.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.