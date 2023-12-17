There are a number of factors which have led to Northland’s low childhood immunisation rates Photo / 123rf

A one-off financial reward for general practices that lift vaccine rates is one way the incoming Government hopes to raise childhood vaccinations.

Northland continues to have the lowest rates of childhood immunisations in the country, with 70 per cent of two-year-olds fully vaccinated, compared with 83 per cent nationally.

The target is 95 per cent, to ensure herd immunity in the community, said Health Minister and Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti.

“I am adamant that we will lift our childhood immunisation rates, not just across the whole country but in Northland as well,” he said.

Reti acknowledged Northland has traditionally had a high level of vaccine hesitancy compared with other parts of the country.

But there are also issues with accessing primary care services, he said, despite the hard work of hauora providers and clinicians in the region.

To help support vaccination providers to reach the target, Reti is working to deliver an election promise called the Immunisation Incentive Payments plan.

As Health Minister, Dr Shane Reti wants to see childhood vaccination rates in Northland lift. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

In this plan, general practices will be eligible for a one-off payment of $10 per enrolled patient, provided they lift childhood immunisations, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations and flu jabs by five percentage points among eligible patients before June 30, 2024.

Reti has now asked officials to look into how to implement this plan.

He also wants to explore supporting trained Māori health providers and pharmacies to increase the immunisation services they provide.

Northland primary care providers certainly need more financial support to improve vaccination rates, said Te Whatu Ora - Te Tai Tokerau community paediatrician Dr Ailsa Tuck.

“It’s about trying to work out how we can make sure primary care is well supported and able to respond in a way that resonates with their community,” said Tuck, although she was unable to comment on specific government policy.

Dr Ailsa Tuck, community paediatrician with Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau, says parents need to be able have a conversation with a trusted healthcare provider, without feeling judged or dismissed. Photo / Supplied.

Primary care is the home of childhood immunisation, as clinics can look after the whole wellbeing of the child and parents, she said.

Tuck said there are a number of factors which have led to Northland’s low childhood immunisation rates, including a slump after the Covid pandemic which was felt nationally and internationally.

“Covid was a pandemic primarily about adults and elderly - a lot of the immunisation workforce was redirected to these Covid vaccines.”

Northland has always had a vaccine-hesitant population and some of the rhetoric and misinformation about Covid vaccines flowed into concern about childhood vaccines, Tuck said.

Improving health for children is key

Te Whatu Ora wants to encourage childhood immunisations by putting whānau in the driver’s seat, Tuck said.

To do this, parents need to have a proper conversation with a healthcare provider they trust, without feeling judged or dismissed.

Vaccines need to be consistently available and parents need resources to help them cope with getting the vaccines for their child, on top of everything else, she said.

The impact of having low childhood vaccination rates in Northland means diseases like measles can take hold because there is low herd immunity, Tuck said.

But it can also have a significant impact on the health of the child missing out, especially the youngest infants.

“For those early ones, being immunised on time is really important for their individual health.”

She gave the example of potentially deadly whooping cough, where the most vulnerable young babies are protected with a vaccine given to their mothers while pregnant.

“Whooping cough is very, very dangerous for those under three months ... We’ve definitely had at least three deaths of young babies this year in New Zealand.”

Another vaccine-preventable illness, pneumococcal disease, can cause ear infections which can lead to hearing problems and difficulties learning, or lung infections which can cause chronic lung problems, Tuck said.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust CEO Geoff Milner says many Northland parents choose not to vaccinate their children. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Another life-threatening disease, meningococcal B, can be protected against by a vaccine that is now funded for babies at three months, five months and 12 months old.

All children under five who have not had three doses can catch up for free until August 31 2025, she said.

Providers up against anti-vax mentality

But Northland has low vaccination rates because Te Tai Tokerau parents choose not to vaccinate their kids, according to Ngati Hine Health Trust chief executive Geoff Milner.

Northland has a strong anti-establishment push among its Māori population, along with non-Māori “greenies” who are also against vaccinations, Milner said.

“We continue to go out there every weekday and to take the vaccine opportunity to as many places as we can.

“A number of people choose not to; it’s not for want of trying.”

Childhood vaccinations are offered by GPs, pharmacists, Māori health providers and Te Whatu Ora clinics in Northland, but they are a personal choice for parents and just one way to keep a child safe, Milner said.

He was sceptical if the Government’s target of 95 per cent of two-year-olds fully vaccinated could be met.

“Just because a Government might put a target out there, doesn’t mean that it happens.”

Parents can find out more information about vaccinations for their children at immunise.health.nz.

