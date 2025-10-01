Seven locations in Queenstown and Cromwell, where people are considered casual contacts, have been identified. The Bay of Islands Hospital on September 19 and 20 remains a casual-contact location of interest.

There is also an alert for historical locations of interest at the Kerikeri High School exams at the beginning of September.

Anyone who attended the exams on the mornings of Wednesday, September 3, Thursday, September 4, or Friday, September 5, who has had a recent fever or rash should call Healthline on 0800-611-116, even if they have recovered.

Public health medicine specialist Dr Sharon Sime said it is important for people in the Northland, Queenstown and Cromwell communities to keep monitoring themselves for measles symptoms, such as a fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes and a rash, and to check the locations of interest.

Although the Queenstown case was unrelated to the Northland ones, both have links to international travel to countries experiencing measles outbreaks, so are an important reminder to get two doses of the MMR vaccine if travelling overseas, she said.

Northlanders are being urged to watch out for measles symptoms, including fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes and a rash. Photo / NZME

“And with school holidays continuing this week, it’s also a good time for parents and families to double-check the immunisation status of children and loved ones and, if they’re not up to date, to go and get immunised before heading back to school.”

Health target information released on Tuesday shows Northland’s childhood vaccination rate is the lowest in the country and falling.

The percentage of children fully immunised at 24 months in Northland is 62.3% for the latest quarter, down from 66.4% in the previous quarter. This is well below the national average of 82% in the latest quarter.

