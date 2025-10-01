Advertisement
Northern Advocate

Measles in Northland: Case numbers rise to six in Bay of Islands

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

With the countries current vaccination rates, an expert warns New Zealand is at risk of a measles epidemic. Video / Dean Purcell / Katie Oliver / Ben Dickens

Two new measles cases have been found in Northland’s Bay of Islands, linked to the initial case identified on Friday.

This means there have now been six cases of measles in the region, plus an unrelated case in Queenstown.

The National Public Health Service said the two new cases are

