Northlander become instant multi-millionaire after Lotto and Powerball win

A Northlander has become an instant multi-millionaire after winning $4.2 million with Lotto and Powerball First Division on Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Northland and is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

The win comes just four days after a lucky player from Christchurch won themselves $5.2 million with Powerball First Division. Saturday's winning Powerball ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto and remains unclaimed.

"Powerball is definitely on a winning streak and (this) win takes us to 12 millionaires in the first 12 weeks of 2021 – and eight of those lucky winners scored big with Powerball," Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ said.

"We're looking forward to celebrating with our latest multi-millionaires, so don't forget to check your tickets – the winner's room is waiting and the champagne is on ice."

Strike Four was also won on Wednesday by a player from Auckland, who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at MyLotto.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 2, 13, 17, 20, 27 and 33 with the bonus number 35 and Powerball number 8. The winning Strike numbers were 27, 17, 13 and 20.

The last Powerball First Division win in Northland was in May 2019, when the Taipa Foodmarket sold a $5.5 million winning ticket.