Northland news in brief: Fire prohibitions lifted, and Lotto win in Northland

Limestone Island in Whangārei Harbour is the only part of Northland still in a prohibited fire season after the hazard was downgraded from today.

Fire season downgraded

The fire season in Kaipara has been downgraded from prohibited to restricted, effective 8am today. It means the whole of Northland is in a restricted fire season except for Limestone Island in Whangārei Harbour which will remain in a prohibited season.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Northland Myles Taylor says while the fire risks in the region have reduced, Fire and Emergency still wants people in Kaipara to be careful when considering lighting an open-air fire. He said a permit was still needed to light an open fire during the restricted season. People should go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions.



Lotto win for Northland

A ticket sold in Northland was among seven nationally that each won more than $25,000 on Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket, sold on My Lotto, won its holder $25,128. The winning Lotto numbers were 3, 9, 20, 22, 26 and 39 with the bonus number 31 and Powerball number 9. The winning Strike numbers were 22, 9, 39 and 3.

Injured woman still critical

A Northland woman injured in a crash two weeks ago remains in a critical condition in the intensive care unit of Auckland City Hospital. The woman was one of three people in a Nissan Tiida which rolled on State Highway 10, near the Matauri Bay turnoff, about 1.15pm on February 19 after the driver veered off the road then over-corrected. She was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt. The other two occupants were flown to hospital with serious injuries. The police Serious Crash Unit investigation is continuing. Police expect to lay charges.

Two-car crash

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on State Highway 10 at Coopers Beach. The smash occurred about 1.15pm on Thursday with one vehicle coming to rest in bushes and the other blocking the highway. Police, Mangonui Fire Brigade, St John Ambulance and the Northland Rescue Helicopter responded. The patient was initially in a serious condition.

Fishing contest still on

The NgaiTakoto 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza was still scheduled to start on Tuesday week, but the organisers couldn't promise that wouldn't change. "We're hoping the level 2 restrictions will be lifted long before then," John Stewart said, "but we do have a Plan B, which would be to postpone it for about a month. We're governed by the tides, so that would mean running it some time in April. We wouldn't want to go any later than that. If restrictions make April impossible we would have to cancel." The organisers had been fielding "heaps" of queries from competitors, wanting to know if the contest was still on, he added, but as of Wednesday none had surrendered their tickets. There was still a waiting list, so any tickets that were returned would probably be used.

No bail for kidnap-accused

A woman charged with kidnapping after an incident at the Paihia ASB in November has once again been denied bail. Billy-Joe Witehira, 35, of Paihia, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday charged with kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol, and discharging a firearm. She was arrested shortly after an incident in which a Paihia business owner was allegedly forced to withdraw money from an ATM. Her partner and alleged co-offender, Cayne Martin-Brown, 22, was seriously injured in a crash at Moerewa later the same day. Witehira's request for electronic bail was declined and she was further remanded in custody to appear in the Whangārei District Court by audio-visual link on March 9.