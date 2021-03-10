First and second division Lotto wins in Northland

The Lotto balls fell kindly for Northland on Wednesday night with a first and second division winning tickets sold in the region.

By Mike Dinsdale

Wednesday night's Lotto draw proved lucky for Northland with a first and second division winner sold in the region.

A person who bought their ticket on MyLotto online from Northland was among three nationally who each won $333,333 on Lotto First Division on Wednesday night.

The other winning tickets were sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Gisborne.

Also, a ticket sold in the region won more than $26,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night.

The ticket, sold at Countdown Regent, was among seven nationally that each won $26,242 with Lotto Second Division in the draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 3, 6, 11, 15, 17 and 22, with the bonus number 25 and Powerball 10. The winning Strike numbers were 17, 22, 6 and 3.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

It was the second Wednesday in a row a winning second division ticket was sold in Northland. A ticket sold on MyLotto in Northland was one of seven that shared the second division pool in the previous Wednesday's draw, winning $25,128.