Northland news in brief: SH1 truck crash disrupts traffic; and Wellsford Lotto win

This truck going into a ditch held up traffic on SH1 south of Whangārei yesterday morning.

A truck with a trailer load of shipping containers blocked motorists headed into Whangārei, around 1km south of the SH1 Loop Rd roundabout, when it crossed the centre line and went into a ditch on the wrong side of the road around 8am. Police directed traffic along the busy stretch of road until a tow truck was able to remove the vehicle, which had blocked half a lane. No one was injured in the incident.

Wellsford Lotto win

A ticket sold in Wellsford was among 13 that each won almost $14,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night.

The ticket, sold at Woodys Winners, won its holder $13,867.

The winning Lotto numbers were 1, 6, 16, 18, 23, and 32 with the bonus number 3 and Powerball number 5. The winning Strike numbers were 18, 16, 32 and 1.

Driver in hospital

The driver of a vehicle that rolled on Tokerau Beach in the early hours of Sunday morning was flown to Whangārei Hospital with what police described as serious head injuries.

One of three passengers suffered a suspected broken collarbone, police describing the other two, who were not seriously hurt, as "walking wounded".

"It was just another play accident," according to the officer, who had seen many such mishaps before, adding that he doubted the Toyota would be repairable.

Who is the driver?

Police are still on the hunt for the whereabouts of a go kart driver with a history of reckless driving in the streets of central and suburban Whangārei. An appeal for information from the public in December led police to several addresses in attempts to locate the go kart but they were unsuccessful. No further reports have been made to police regarding the go kart's dangerous driving - which involved speed and lack of safety gear used by the driver - on public roads over the last month. Police enquiries into the person involved are still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact 105 and quote file number 201209/9799.

Letter writing workshop

It's been said that the art of letter writing is dead in this digital age, but Multicultural Whangārei hopes to address that.

It's holding a letter writing and mail art workshop, where people can learn the basics of letter writing, mail art and snail mail ideas, topics to get you writing and creating your own personalised stationery. It's on January 18 from 10am to 2pm and for inquiries and/or enrolments please contact Multicultural Whangārei on 09 430 0571 or email: info@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz.

Country Festival

The Mid Northern Rodeo presents the Country Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm at Kokopu Block Rd, Maungatapere. The family day out will include food and stalls, bouncy castles, as well as animals, sheep shearing and wood chopping. Entry is $15 for adults, $5 for under 12-year-olds and under-five-year-olds are free.