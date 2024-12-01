- Northlanders can expect warm weather this week, with temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.
- MetService forecasts mostly sunny days, with isolated showers possible on Friday.
- Niwa’s outlook indicates potential heavy rainfall for western areas in mid-December, followed by humid conditions.
Northlanders are in for a cracking week of warm weather as temperatures rise to the high 20s.
MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said while Northland won’t see the 30C temperatures predicted for some parts of the country, it will reach the mid to high 20s in the first week of December.
“Overnight temperatures should be nice as well, 12 to 13 degrees across the Northland area,” she said.
“You’ll avoid the warmer air they’re getting in the central and lower North Island, and upper South Island ... the humid subtropical air that is coming over.