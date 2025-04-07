Among them was Punaruku District High School, which sent all 17 of its students.
In 1985, Ōpononi Area School founding principal Mike Mulqueen shared his recollection of that event, in which he said the biggest applause on the night went to Punaruku because the students had “touched every heart in the hall”.
Many of those first schools – Ōpononi, Punaruku, Dargaville High School, Broadwood Area School, Whangaroa College, Taipā Area School, Ōkaihau College, Mangakahia Area School, Kamo High School, Kaitāia College and Tikipunga High School – still take part.
“The school embraced the philosophy that education should be more than just learning from textbooks – it should be about learning from life, from the environment and from each other," Wikaira said.
She believed the holistic approach was what set the school apart.
“As Ōpononi Area School moves into its next 50 years, its commitment to education that is deeply rooted in cultural understanding and community connection remains unwavering.
“The school’s vision for the future is to continue to provide students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the world, while also ensuring that they never lose sight of who they are and where they come from.”