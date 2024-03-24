Te Pū Ao Hawaikinui gives a rousing performance.

The Te Tai Tokerau Maranga Mai e te Iwi senior kapa haka regionals drew “massive crowds” to McKay Stadium in Whangārei on Saturday.

Thousands of people from around Te Tai Tokerau turned out to celebrate Māori culture and watch 18 teams, each with 24 to 40 performers, compete in the kapa haka competition.

MC Henare Tautari said this year’s event was “well run and smooth”.

“The weather didn’t deter anyone, at times it was raining and overcast, so it was good people came out and supported the event.

“We still had massive crowds.”

During each session time, between 200 to 500 people packed out the stadium, and “at times we were maxed to capacity,” Tautari said.

“We don’t normally pack out the house in our regional competition, but we had a full house most of the day, and it was great to see support from the community.

“There was a lot of support for all our groups that stood on the stage.

“It was great for the Whangārei economy having the groups converge on Whangārei and add something to our town.”

The regional competition is a qualifier for the national kapa haka event, Te Matatini next held in Taranaki in February 2025.

The top four teams to earn a spot in the prestigious biennial competition were:

First: Muriwhenua

Second: Hatea

Third: Nga Uri o Manumanu

Fourth: Te Pu Ao

Tautari thanked the Waitangi Cultural Committee for putting on the event which also included food stalls, Māori business stalls and information.

The crowd enjoys the Tai Tokerau senior kapa haka regionals in Whangārei.

Te Pū Ao Kapa Haka support group watches on from the crowd.

Te Pū Ao Hawaikinui performs at the competition.

Kids participate in an on-stage haka competition.

Te Pu Ao Hawaikinui gives it their all.

Te Pu Ao Hawaikinui take to the stage.



