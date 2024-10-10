“He’s since had an initial appearance in the Whangārei District Court on burglary charges where he allegedly targeted clothing, food and jewellery.”

The man has been held in custody until next appearance on October 21, Nordstrom said.

“Dargaville staff have been working incredibly hard in investigating these offences and it was a great result for the community that he is remanded in custody.”

Meanwhile, frontline staff worked with the Tactical Crime Unit to make an arrest for dozens of other offences.

“Late on Saturday night, frontline staff stopped a vehicle at a Te Kamo petrol station forecourt, which was sought in connection with an earlier road rage incident in Auckland.

“The occupants were arrested without further incident and a firearm was located following a search of the vehicle,” Nordstrom said.

A 17-year-old in the vehicle was sought in connection with an aggravated robbery at an Otaika dairy in early July.

He is before the court for that offence, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, plus numerous burglaries and theft of motor vehicles in June and July.

In the last eight weeks, two other youths have also been arrested over a series of aggravated robberies and burglaries.

The arrests are a good result, Nordstrom said.

“I acknowledge the dedication of our staff working right across this region, who have diligently been piecing together the offences leading to arrests.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.