Northland bowls: Men's fours win silver medal at Champ of Champs

Last weekend saw the completion of the New Zealand Champion of Champions events with our Northland men; Ian Bowick, Dean McMurchy, Bruce Horscroft and John Anderson of Onerahi, finishing in second place in the fours event and securing another medal for our Northland contingent.

The standard of play from the Northern Regions of New Zealand was very strong with all four finalists in the men's and women's fours coming from the country's northern areas.

Well done to Northland boys who lost to Thames Valley in the final and picked up a silver medal, and to Auckland women who defeated North Harbour in the final of the women's event.

The Māori Bowls tournament for 2022 is to be played in the Hawke's Bay area from February 4-7, 2022 and has now been made an official part of the New Zealand programme for next season.

Many thanks to all clubs who have sent in their 2021-22 handbook programmes on time. All the information is now being collated and will be forwarded to the printers so that handbooks can be ready for the official opening of the new season on August 29.

Don't forget to forward your entries for the mini tournament starting at 9.30am. Entry is free and will be followed by lunch, presentation of awards and prizegiving for 2020-21 season.

The official opening of the new season will then get underway.

The hosts for this event will be Kamo Bowling Club.

Entries to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz. Any combination fours, own teams to be entered please.