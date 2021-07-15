Northland bowls, Gwen Lawson: NZ Champion of Champion Pairs decided

David Hood represented Northland alongside his son Daniel at the NZ Champion of Champion event. Photo / File

BOWLS CHAT

The New Zealand Champion of Champion Pairs, played last weekend, resulted in double success for the Auckland Centre when Olivia Bloomfield and Paris Baker took out the women's event with a 17-9 win over Scott and Stevens of Dunedin.

Leif Selby and James Williams then took out the Men's, 20-9, over Nelson's Anderson and Wood.

The highlight for Northland was the third placing, and a bronze medal, won by our men from Whangārei - the father and son combination of David and Daniel Hood. It was a great achievement, losing only to the eventual winners of the championship.

It was so close and yet so far for the Northland women - Diane Strawbridge and Sue Rokstad of Kensington - when they missed qualifying by losing their two last matches, each by one point.

Champion of Champion Triples

This weekend the interest moves to Hastings where the Champion of Champion Triples will be played.

Northland is represented by Leanne Stewart, Savanna Lauder and Diane Lawrence of Hikurangi and Eric Smitton, Chris Clauson and John Smith of Dargaville.

There are some very strong combinations competing, particularly in the Men's section, in fact, you could say it represents the who's who of NZ bowls.

The women start play at 8am Friday and the men at 3pm Friday. Once again you will be able to watch the finals through the Bowls NZ website or YouTube on Sunday.

Winter programme continues

Closer to home, the winter programme at all clubs with artificial greens continues. Clubs, don't forget to forward your club programme page to the events manager so they can be complied ready for proof-reading and going to print.

We want to have the new season programme ready for distribution to all clubs the week of Centre opening.

Mini tournament reminder

Reminder, entries for the mini-tournament, any combination fours, to be forwarded to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz, please. Entry will be free and the tournament will start at 9.30am.

Congratulations to Errol Conaghan and Jenny Hardie, who have become fully qualified umpires with a 100 per cent pass rate.

If anyone else is interested in doing the course, which is completed online these days, please contact Maureen Parker for further information.