Northland bowls Gwen Lawson: Centre players in NZ Champion of Champion event at Pukekohe

You can watch both finals live through the Bowls NZ website.

You can watch both finals live through the Bowls NZ website.

BOWLS CHAT

This weekend sees the last of the New Zealand Champion of Champion events when the fours representatives from Northland take part in the competition at Pukekohe stadium in Auckland.

Our Centre will be represented by Ian Bowick, Dean McMurchy, Bruce Horscroft, John Anderson (Onerahi) and Wendy Sarjeant, Jackie Rutledge, Rawi Brewster, Christine Lineham (Mangawhai).

Qualifying play starts for both teams on Friday with the finals of both events on Sunday. You can watch both finals live through the Bowls NZ website. Good luck to both teams.

The Champion of Champion triples were finalised at Hastings last weekend. Neither our men's nor women's team qualified for post section play on this occasion.

The winners of the events were M Galloway, M Dixon, G Brown (Auckland) in the men who defeated N Birkbeck, J Horwell, M Buchanan (Dunedin) 14-10.

This was a third title for the Auckland Centre whose players also won the men's and women's pairs.

In the women's division S Taukamo, H King, R Rintoul of Wellington took out the event from J Robertson, J Young, B Brown of Dunedin 18-9.

Club page reminder

Closer to home, clubs are reminded that we are awaiting their club page for the Centre handbook for the 2021-22 season. The Operation Committee has been busy putting this handbook together and it will go to the printer by the end of the month.

Ann Muir president for next 12 months

Congratulations to Ann Muir, QSM, who has taken on the position of president of the Centre for the next 12 months. The Board positions have also been filled with Leigh Ogier (chairperson), Paul Price, Gwen Lawson QSM, Michelle Boyce-Bacon and Trevor Reader filling the roles.

Thank you all for taking on these positions and they hope to work with all clubs to make the coming season a very successful and enjoyable one for everyone who takes part.

Mini tournament coming up

Entries are also being accepted by the Centre for the mini tournament to be held in conjunction with the Centre Awards and prizegiving on Sunday, August 29 at Kamo Bowling Club.

Please contact Gwen with your entry, any combination Fours and entry is free. Enter by phone, or by entry on our centre website. See current Centre handbook for contact details.