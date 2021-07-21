Thousands of books sorted in Whangārei for Zonta Great New Zealand Book Fair

Judy Oliver (Zonta Hatea), Mike Hibbert (Mangakahia Lions) and Glenys Westlake (Zonta Whangārei Chairperson) setting up for the Annual Zonta Great New Zealand Book Fair. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In a space at Whangārei Town Basin thousands of books are being sorted ahead of this year's Zonta Great New Zealand Book Fair.

Now in its 28th year, there will still be tens of thousands of books on offer at the sale, which is being held on July 31 and August 1 in a space near Craniums book store on Reyburn Lane, at the Town Basin, for the first time, rather than at Forum North.

But that's not the only change. This year, Zonta has teamed up with Mangakahia Lions for the event.

Geraldine Edwards, from Zonta, said of teaming up with Lions: "We needed some strong men to help with the huge amount of books we have got."

Holding it at the Town basin site - where the donated books, DVDs, jigasaws and CDs were being stored and sorted - meant they do not have to be transported twice.

Edwards acknowledged there would not be as much parking close by as at Forum North, but hoped that would not deter people.

The Zonta Great New Zealand Book Sale has raised about $600,000 with proceeds going to the support and education of women in the community.

Edwards said donated books, DVDs, etc, can still be dropped off until Friday at Cowley's Hire in Commerce St, Grimac Services on Kioreroa Rd, The Office Cafe in Maungatapere and the Discovery Settlers Hotel in Whangārei.

If people wanted their donations to be picked up they should contact Edwards on 027 903 674 or email whangarei@zonta.org.nz.