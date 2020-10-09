Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Four deserving citizens receive Whangārei District Council Civic Honours for community service

11 minutes to read

Whangārei Quarry Gardens Trust chair Rosie Sanderson, front, has been awarded a Whangārei District Council Civic Honour for services to the community.

Any society is only as good as the efforts of its citizens and Whangārei is imbued with many community-minded people who donate so much of their time to help others.

Every year Whangārei District Council

