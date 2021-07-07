Zonta book fair in Whangārei teams up with Lions, new venue

The annual Zonta Book Fair will not be held at Forum North in Whangārei as in previous years, but there will still be thousands of books, DVDs, jigsaws and CDs on offer later this month.

Zonta has teamed up with Mangakahia Lions for this year's 28th running of the event on July 31 and August 1.

Geraldine Edwards, from Zonta, said as well as teaming up with the Lions - ''we needed some strong men to help with the huge amount of books we have got" - another change is that this year's book sale will be held away from Forum North, for the first time.

Edwards said the sale will be in a space near to Craniums book store on Reyburn Lane, at the Town Basin, where the books are currently being stored and organised.

She said it means the books do not have to be transported twice. Edwards acknowledged there would not be as much parking close by as at Forum North, but hoped that would not deter people from attending the two-day sale.

This is the 28th year of the Zonta Great New Zealand Book Sale and in that time it has raised around $600,000. The Zonta Clubs of Hatea and Whangārei put on the event, with proceeds going to the support and education of women in the community.

Edwards said donated books, DVDs, etc, can still be dropped off until July 23 at Cowley's Hire in Commerce St, Grimac Services on Kioreroa Rd, The Office Cafe in Maungatapere and the Discovery Settlers Hotel in Whangārei.

If people wanted their donations to be picked up they should contact Edwards on 027 903 674 or email whangarei@zonta.org.nz.