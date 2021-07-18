PICS: Northland Rugby Finals - Western Sharks, Mid Northern and Mid Western triumph

Western Sharks celebrate their 10-7 victory over Mid Northern in the Tyrepower Northland Rugby Premiership final on Saturday.

The Tyrepower Northland club rugby season wrapped up in style with three close games in the finals series at Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium on Saturday.

In the Tyrepower Northland Rugby Premiership final, the Western Sharks, who had been the form team all season after finishing at the head of the table, held on for a narrow 10-7 victory over Mid Northern.

The Western Sharks' Kane Pomare gets quick ball from the ruck against Mid Northern at Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium.

It was a particularly tough loss for Mid Northern as they lost last season's Premier final against Waipū in a game that went into extra time.

Western Sharks' Jonetani Mateinai steams toward the Mid Northern defence.

In the Tyrepower Northland Rugby Premier Reserve final, Mid Northern won a nail biter against Kamo 8-6.

Mid Northern celebrate their 8-6 win over Kamo in the Premier Reserve Rugby final.

And in the Southern Zone Championship final, there were plenty of points, but the outcome was still very close as Mid Western beat Otamatea 27-20.

Mid Western celebrate their 27-20 victory over Otamatea in the Southern Zone Rugby Championship final on Saturday.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte put on her wet weather gear to capture some of the action from the day.

Kamo's James Adie passes the ball in the team's close loss to Mid Northern.

Mid Northern's Jacob Coulman appeals to the ref for a ruck infringement during the Premier Reserve Rugby final against Kamo on Saturday. Mid Northern won 8-6.