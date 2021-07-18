PICS: Northland Rugby Finals - Western Sharks, Mid Northern and Mid Western triumph
Western Sharks celebrate their 10-7 victory over Mid Northern in the Tyrepower Northland Rugby Premiership final on Saturday.
Northern Advocate
The Tyrepower Northland club rugby season wrapped up in style with three close games in the finals series at Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium on Saturday.
In the Tyrepower Northland Rugby Premiership final, the Western Sharks, who had been the form team all season after finishing at the head of the table, held on for a narrow 10-7 victory over Mid Northern.
It was a particularly tough loss for Mid Northern as they lost last season's Premier final against Waipū in a game that went into extra time.
In the Tyrepower Northland Rugby Premier Reserve final, Mid Northern won a nail biter against Kamo 8-6.