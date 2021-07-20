Body of 'local legend', 95, found in Northland's Whangaroa Harbour

The body of local legend Charles "Chas" Strange, 95, was found in Whangaroa Harbour on Monday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A rāhui has been placed over Whangaroa Harbour in the Far North after the body of a missing man was found.

Local identity Charles ''Chas'' Strange, who was 95, was reported missing by concerned family members on Sunday.

His body was found in the water in the vicinity of Whangaroa Marina on Monday.

Strange was well known in sailing circles and in the close-knit Whangaroa community.

It is understood he lived alone on his boat and was last seen last Wednesday.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Whangaroa Sport Fishing Club with a date and time to be announced this Wednesday, July 21.

In a mark of respect the hapū of Karangahape Marae have declared a rāhui over the harbour, from Hopekako (St Peter's Rock) to the Kāeo River, and asked that no fish or shellfish be taken until Thursday morning.