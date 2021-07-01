Gwen Lawson: Northland bowl's winter interclub event decided

Next weekend will see the NZ Champion of Champion pairs played in Dunedin with several Northlanders from the Centre taking part. Photo / NZME

BOWLS CHAT

The Centre Winter Inter Club came to a successful conclusion last weekend when the final round was played to find runner up position in the event.

First placing went to Mangawhai Blue, (30 win points) second place to Hikurangi (28 win points) and third placing to Kensington (21 win points).

Comments on the running of the event were favourable and we look forward

to playing the event again next year.

This event gives all clubs the opportunity to play at Centre level with 1-5 year bowlers, mixed gender entry, and two clubs being able to combine to form a team.

This weekend sees the NZ Champion of Champion singles being held in Wellington. Unfortunately we have no entry from Northland with both players having to withdraw on personal grounds.

Bowls will be on television if you want to have a look at the best singles players in the

country taking part.

Next weekend will see the NZ Champion of Champion pairs played in Dunedin and our Centre will be represented by Diane Strawbridge & Sue Rokstad (women) and David and Daniel Hood (Men).

Games will be played in the indoor stadium at Dunedin and we wish both teams every success.

Keep an eye for games on television live.

Once again clubs from the North are being brought to the fore by Bowls NZ with great stories of the life of clubs at Mamaranui and Waitangi.

Head to the Bowls NZ website or BNZ face book page to catch up on their experiences as a bowling club and the people who run them.

The AGM of the Northland Umpires Association was held last week and congratulations are extended to two new umpires who sat and passed the theory training of the course 100 per cent.

Well done to Jenny Hardie and Errol Conaghan, thank you for showing an interest in holding your hand up to take on he role of umpiring. Bowls NZ hold the training for umpires online and any one interested in learning the laws of the game and/or giving time to umpiring duties should contact the Centre office for further information.

After thirty seven years as an umpire and contributing to the Association over that period, a life membership of the organisation was awarded to Gwen Lawson at this AGM.

A presentation and big thank you was also extended to Jacqui Howarth for her work for

the Association over her time as secretary/treasurer and tutor.

Bruce Scott was re-elected as president and tournament organiser. The fundraising event will be held on Friday March 4, 2022.

With nine clubs in the Centre now having artificial greens and wanting to play bowls on them throughout the winter months, the programme is becoming very congested.

At the Centre AGM it was agreed that a meeting be convened between all the Clubs and the Centre Operations Committee to try and arrange a full winter programme. Watch this space.