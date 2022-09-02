Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Meeting with conspiracy theorist in shower leaves Joe Bennett wondering where the conspiracies come from

Northern Advocate
By Joe Bennett
4 mins to read
Columnist Joe Benett has met his first conspiracy theorist - in the shower.

Columnist Joe Benett has met his first conspiracy theorist - in the shower.

OPINION:

Come closer now so I can whisper. For the first time in my life I've met a… (looks around to check that no one's dropping from the eaves or has a glass to the ) …I've met a conspiracy theorist.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei