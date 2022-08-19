Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Few better ways to spend a day than reading Evelyn Waugh

4 minutes to read
In Brideshead Revisited, which was made into a film, the narrator describes himself as 'drowning in honey, stingless,' which is just how it is to read Waugh at his best Photo / File

In Brideshead Revisited, which was made into a film, the narrator describes himself as 'drowning in honey, stingless,' which is just how it is to read Waugh at his best Photo / File

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION

A friend sent an email. "I feel genuinely grateful," he wrote, "to have been able to … before I die."

The ellipsis is mine. It replaces two words. What were they? What was he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei