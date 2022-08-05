Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: New technology has meant handwriting has become obsolete

4 minutes to read
With new technology, handwriting's obsolete. And something's been lost from the world. Photo / 123rf

With new technology, handwriting's obsolete. And something's been lost from the world. Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

My mother read a lot but got her books from the library. Her favourite author was Ngaio Marsh whom I didn't know how to pronounce.

One of the very few books we owned, parked permanently

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei