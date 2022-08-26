Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Suckered in by plant-based chicken burgers

Joe Bennett
By
5 mins to read
Joe Bennett's conundrum began with a hasty trip to the supermarket. Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett's conundrum began with a hasty trip to the supermarket. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Look, I acknowledge it was my fault. We all make mistakes and I shan't do it again.

This article is just a way of getting it off the chest, and also - though I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei