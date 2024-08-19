Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Learn to wipe out Northland’s worst weeds at free workshops

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
The Regional Council is hosting free workshops for people wanting to learn how to get rid of Northland's worst weeds. Photo / File

The Regional Council is hosting free workshops for people wanting to learn how to get rid of Northland's worst weeds. Photo / File

Keen to help tackle the region’s worst weeds? Learn how at one of Northland Regional Council’s free weeds workshops next month.

Council’s pest-plant experts will share tips for getting rid of weeds at a series of workshops in Kaikohe, Awanui, Baylys Beach, and Whangārei during the first week of September.

NRC Councillor and biosecurity and biodiversity working party chairman Jack Craw said the workshops were a great chance to get ready for the busy ‘weed knockdown period’ once the warmth of spring started to take hold.

The Northland Regional Council says landowners and community volunteers should use the ‘drill and fill’ method to control pest species like the Taiwanese cherry tree - a weed widely spread by birds. Photo / NZME
The Northland Regional Council says landowners and community volunteers should use the ‘drill and fill’ method to control pest species like the Taiwanese cherry tree - a weed widely spread by birds. Photo / NZME

“To fight the onslaught of weeds species we are facing in Te Taitokerau we need everyone to tackle the weeds in their backyard, and other special places they care about. Our workshops are a great way to remove some of the barriers to getting stuck in and are a chance to meet others who are keen to make a difference”, Craw said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The workshops are hands-on and delivered in a relaxed and fun way to help people learn how best to tackle a wide variety of nasties, including wild ginger, lantana, moth plant, Taiwan cherry and privet.”

The workshops would include a short presentation, hands-on identification tips and information on control options, including chemicals and other methods.

Wild ginger is a weedy menace in Northland and one of the species to be discussed at the Regional Council's weed workshops. File picture
Wild ginger is a weedy menace in Northland and one of the species to be discussed at the Regional Council's weed workshops. File picture

Workshop dates:

Monday, September 2: Kaikohe Memorial Hall, 13 Memorial Avenue, Kaikohe, 9am to midday and 1pm to 4pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tuesday, September 3: Kā Uri, 235 State Highway 1, Awanui, 9am to midday.

Wednesday, September 4: Bill Hyland Community Centre, 52 Seaview Road, Baylys Beach, 9am to midday.

Thursday, September 5: Barge Park Showgrounds, 474 Maunu Road, Whangārei, 9am to midday, 1pm to 4pm, and 6pm to 9pm.

Spaces will be limited, so anyone wanting to attend should register at nrc.govt.nz/weedsworkshops or contact biosecurity specialist Sara Brill on freephone 0800 002 004.

General information on pests in Northland is available from the council’s website: nrc.govt.nz/pestcontrolhub

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate