The Regional Council is hosting free workshops for people wanting to learn how to get rid of Northland's worst weeds. Photo / File

Keen to help tackle the region’s worst weeds? Learn how at one of Northland Regional Council’s free weeds workshops next month.

Council’s pest-plant experts will share tips for getting rid of weeds at a series of workshops in Kaikohe, Awanui, Baylys Beach, and Whangārei during the first week of September.

NRC Councillor and biosecurity and biodiversity working party chairman Jack Craw said the workshops were a great chance to get ready for the busy ‘weed knockdown period’ once the warmth of spring started to take hold.

The Northland Regional Council says landowners and community volunteers should use the ‘drill and fill’ method to control pest species like the Taiwanese cherry tree - a weed widely spread by birds. Photo / NZME

“To fight the onslaught of weeds species we are facing in Te Taitokerau we need everyone to tackle the weeds in their backyard, and other special places they care about. Our workshops are a great way to remove some of the barriers to getting stuck in and are a chance to meet others who are keen to make a difference”, Craw said.