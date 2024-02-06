Friends of Rangikapiti Reserve at the moth plant weeding site near Mangonui last month that saw more than 1000 of the pest plants removed�

While Northland biosecurity officials are warning of the dangers of the invasive moth plant some Far North communities are taking action against the pest.

Conservationists and the Northland Regional Council are warning that moth plant vine is flowering across Northland and can smother native plants.

Left unchecked, the plant can take over forest canopies. Pulling it out now before each flower develops into a pod containing around 750 windblown seeds can save work and forests. The milky white sap of this plant can irritate eyes and skin and people have to be careful when removing them.

But in the Far North, groups like the Friends of Rangikapiti Reserve Society, near Mangonui, are taking the matter into their own hands and are carrying out extensive moth plant removal.

Sue Ricketts, chair of the society, said several outbreaks of moth plant on the seaward side of Rangikapiti Reserve were dealt a heavy blow last month by a team of volunteers from the society.

“These eight active seniors used hand weeding, saws, secateurs and poison paste to exterminate over 1000 plants which in a couple of years would have overrun the native plants in this area.

“Without this intervention, pōhutukawa, akeake, ngaio, harakeke flax and mahoe would have been strangled by 2-3 metres of this climbing vine. In addition the small white flowerheads would within a month have produced large seed pods which, when ripe and open, would have released thousands of new seeds to infest the local area.

Moth plant flowers and seed pods

“The native trees are now safe for the moment, and will be able to reseed the whenua with native plants and restore the natural environment. These areas will be revisited next year to ensure ongoing protection from this weed.”

This is the time of year when moth plant eradication is at its easiest because of the visible clusters of white flowers often high up in trees on the twining vines. Anyone can do their bit to reduce the numbers of these destructive invasive plants by cutting each vine stem down at ground level at least 5 cms under the soil surface. Make sure to wear protective gloves and eyewear as the milky sap is a skin irritant. Any pods need to be put in a plastic bag and then in the council rubbish sack for landfill disposal.

What is a moth plant (Araujia sericifera)?:

Perennial climbing vine with milky sap/latex. Stems are twining, scrambling and woody. Leaves are around 10cm long and opposite, with dull green tops and grey undersides. Flowers are white/pale pink and borne singly or in clusters. Fruit is fleshy, leathery and pear-shaped.

It smothers native vegetation, and has the potential to catastrophically impact forest structure.

Poisonous milky latex in stems, leaves and roots can cause dermatitis.

What you need to know to help protect our environment:

You must not breed, distribute, release or sell moth plant. As moth plant is a National Pest Plant Accord species, these restrictions apply across the whole of New Zealand.

You must not plant moth plant.

You must destroy any moth plant on land that you occupy.



