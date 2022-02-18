Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

'Do what you can': Onerahi moth plant warrior says every little effort helps keep tree-killing vine at bay

6 minutes to read
Onerahi weed buster Chrissie Stephenson - seen here removing a moth plant vine - is urging fellow Northlanders to do what they can to combat one of the region's worst weeds. Photo / Supplied

Onerahi weed buster Chrissie Stephenson - seen here removing a moth plant vine - is urging fellow Northlanders to do what they can to combat one of the region's worst weeds. Photo / Supplied

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

A Whangārei woman on a mission to weed out a ruthless invader strangling native species is urging Northlanders to do any little bit they can to fight the spread of moth plant.

Chrissie Stephenson leads

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.