Northland’s biosecurity is being seriously threatened by a number of invasive weed plants, but Far North weedbusters can get tips on how to eradicate them at a series of free workshops this month.

Pest plant experts will be passing on tips on how to tackle some of Northland’s worst weeds at a series of free winter workshops in Kaitāia, Waimamaku, Kerikeri and Whangārei from September 19 to 22.

Geoff Crawford, chairman of Northland Regional Council’s niosecurity and biodiversity working party, said the workshops were a great chance to plan ahead and get ready for the busy “weed knockdown period” once the warmth of spring starts to take hold.

“The workshops are hands on and delivered in a relaxed and fun way to help people learn how best to tackle a wide variety of nasties including wild ginger, lantana, moth plant, Taiwan cherry and privet,” Crawford said.

The workshops will include a short presentation, hands-on identification tips and information on control options, including chemicals and other methods.

The first workshop will be held on September 19, from 9am to noon, at Toka Tumoana, 26 Matthews Ave, Kaitāia.

On September 20, two workshops will be held at Waimamaku Hall, the first from 9am-noon and the second from 1pm-4pm.

On September 21, another two workshops will be held, in St John’s Hall, Kerikeri, from 9am-noon and 1pm-4pm.

The final three workshops will be held on September 22 in the NRC chambers at 36 Water St, Whangārei. The first will be 9am-noon, another from 1pm-4pm and a final session from 6pm-9pm.

“To fight the onslaught of weeds species we are facing in Te Taitōkerau, we need everyone to tackle the weeds in their backyard and other special places they care about. Our workshops are a great way to remove some of the barriers to getting stuck in and are a chance to meet others who are keen to make a difference,” Crawford said.

Those keen to attend should register at www.nrc.govt.nz/weedsworkshops or contact biosecurity specialist Sara Brill on freephone 0800 002 004. Spaces are limited so register soon.

General information on pests in Northland is available from the council’s website www.nrc.govt.nz/pestcontrolhub