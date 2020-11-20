Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Are we pragmatic, optimistic fools when it comes to time and space?

5 minutes to read

Gren maintained driving fast was safer than driving slow, because accidents, by definition, were random happenings in random places... and yes he's still alive, writes Joe Bennett. Photo / File

Joe Bennett
By:

Joe Bennett is an author and columnist who writes the weekly A Dog's Life column in Saturday's Northern Advocate.

A DOG's LIFE

Victoria, British Columbia, 1967. Gren was 20 years old and he'd been in the pub and he was driving home, speeding as usual, when a police car swung in behind him and on went the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.