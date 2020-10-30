Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Cutting to the chase - Americanism rooted in movie industry

Today's movie chase scene is vehicular - a toddler tantrum enabled by horse power. It revels in destruction for its own sake, writes Joe Bennett. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Bennett
Joe Bennett is an author and columnist who writes the weekly A Dog's Life column in Saturday's Northern Advocate.

A DOG'S LIFE

Today's subject is cutting to the chase, a phrase that has recently come into vogue, its meaning being obvious, its derivation less so, though it is clearly an Americanism.

I had given the phrase little

