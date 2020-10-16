Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Do you remember what you were doing last Friday?

5 minutes to read

An encounter with an unidentifiable bird puts Joe Bennett in a memorable mood. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Bennett
By:

Joe Bennett is an author and columnist who writes the weekly A Dog's Life column in Saturday's Northern Advocate.

A DOG'S LIFE

Days come and famously go. And what do they leave behind? What do you remember, for example, of last Friday? I remember a bird.

Birds are the signature creatures of this country, the beasts we've

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.