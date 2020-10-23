Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: The suit of 2020 - a long way from 20th century universal usage

5 minutes to read

There was a time when every male above the age of 10 was in a suit of sorts. They wore a suit to work and to play and it was the same suit. But not now, writes Joe Bennett. Photo / File

Joe Bennett
By:

Joe Bennett is an author and columnist who writes the weekly A Dog's Life column in Saturday's Northern Advocate.

A DOG'S LIFE

There will be a time, and it will not be long from now, when certain men will see a photo of themselves taken in 2020 and they will stagger backwards as if punched, and they

