A stroke patient was among hundreds of patients at Kaitāia Hospital given a virtual consultation. Photo / 123RF
A patient advocate says it is “unacceptable and Third World” that hundreds of patients coming into Kaitāia Hospital each month are treated through telehealth, instead of seeing an on-site doctor.
Health NZ say the digital consultations provide support at times of high demand and are monitored by clinical staff.
Anaverage of 210 patients per month received a digital health consult at the hospital between January 2023 and March 2025, according to official information released by Health NZ to the Northern Advocate.
This is an average of 16.6% of patients presenting at Kaitāia’s emergency Accident and Medical department each month.
The virtual consults have been in place in Northland hospitals since 2020 but have largely remained under the radar.
“To think that there are patients turning up in emergency situations and can’t be seen, and don’t know that until they get to the hospital, is unacceptable and Third World. Patients deserve honest information from Health NZ.”
Health NZ said digital consults were introduced in 2020 to Northland’s rural hospitals and medical facilities by the then-Northland District Health Board, to provide support during times of high patient demand or capacity shortages.
A new agreement under Health NZ was put in place in March 2023.
Te Tai Tokerau acting group director of operations Andrew Howes said the consults, which he called “virtual medical staffing support”, are used in other areas across the country but he would not specify where.
Health NZ clinical staff decide which patients are suitable for virtual consultations and work collaboratively with the digital health provider to ensure patient care is delivered effectively, he said.
This includes patient records being updated with treatment notes from the virtual consult, Howes said.