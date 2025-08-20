The alarm about their inadequacies was raised earlier this year, when a stroke patient was allowed to go home from Kaitāia Hospital without medication or scans.

The man’s wife, Sharon, who asked for her husband to be kept anonymous to protect his privacy, said after waiting several hours and seeing an after-hours GP, her husband was assessed by telehealth.

The US-based doctor allowed them to leave after a digital consultation of about 20 minutes.

“The doctor said ‘just monitor him’. I didn’t know what to monitor him for.”

Several days after the incident, with her husband still unwell, Sharon rang their GP clinic in Auckland and was advised to take him straight to Auckland City Hospital’s neurology department.

The patient ended up being hospitalised for a week and had intensive occupational therapy for a month.

Sharon said he is still recovering from the stroke, which occurred in January.

She is unsure if earlier hospital treatment would have made a difference to his recovery but is still shocked a virtual consult is all that was offered a stroke patient.

Patient advocate Malcolm Mulholland, from Patient Voice Aotearoa, said people are angry when they hear this example of digital consults in Northland hospitals.

He said it was outrageous that hundreds of patients are assessed this way each month, at Kaitāia Hospital alone.

“At the very least, there should be a level of transparency as to what service patients are going to receive at the hospital.

Kaitāia Hospital's Accident and Medical department has senior medical staff rostered on-site each day and on-call after hours, Health Minister Simeon Brown says. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

“To think that there are patients turning up in emergency situations and can’t be seen, and don’t know that until they get to the hospital, is unacceptable and Third World. Patients deserve honest information from Health NZ.”

Mulholland said the virtual consults appear to be offered at Kaitāia, Bay of Islands and Dargaville Hospitals, which have all been struggling to retain doctors.

“The only reason they [Health NZ] are doing this is because we don’t have the level of staff needed and that’s because we don’t pay enough - it’s like a broken record.”

Health NZ said digital consults were introduced in 2020 to Northland’s rural hospitals and medical facilities by the then-Northland District Health Board, to provide support during times of high patient demand or capacity shortages.

A new agreement under Health NZ was put in place in March 2023.

Patient Voice Aotearoa chairman Malcolm Mulholland. Photo / NZME

Te Tai Tokerau acting group director of operations Andrew Howes said the consults, which he called “virtual medical staffing support”, are used in other areas across the country but he would not specify where.

Health NZ clinical staff decide which patients are suitable for virtual consultations and work collaboratively with the digital health provider to ensure patient care is delivered effectively, he said.

This includes patient records being updated with treatment notes from the virtual consult, Howes said.

Recruitment is under way for the eight senior doctor vacancies across Kaitāia, Bay of Islands and Dargaville Hospitals, he said.

“We continue to manage rosters and use locums as required to ensure the needs of the community are met.”

In answer to written parliamentary questions earlier this year, Health Minister Simeon Brown said the US-based doctor was engaged through a private provider, Emergency Consult.

At Kaitāia Hospital’s Accident and Medical, senior medical staff are rostered on-site from 7am to 10pm, and are available on-call within 15 minutes outside these hours, he said.

