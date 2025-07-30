Over 36,000 nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants and kaimahi hauora will strike for 24 hours from 9am Wednesday. Video / Dean Purcell

“Help! Our public health system needs life support!”

That was one of the key messages from Whangārei Hospital nurses on strike yesterday, as part of nationwide action by the NZ Nurses Organisation (NZNO).

The 24-hour strike occurred after pay negotiations with Health NZ Te Whatu Ora broke down.

Signs held by nurses at the Whangārei picket line also read: “Inject us with safe staffing” and “RIP public health system”.

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter said the union’s key concern is that Health NZ is failing to address chronic and ongoing staff shortages, which can lead to unsafe staffing in hospitals.