Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei fire crews face challenges with ageing emergency fleet

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Whangārei's frontline rescue tender lost coolant and overheated while responding to an aircraft crash in May just moments after performing an extraction from a crash. Photo / NZPFYU

Whangārei's frontline rescue tender lost coolant and overheated while responding to an aircraft crash in May just moments after performing an extraction from a crash. Photo / NZPFYU

Northland career firefighters are frustrated by their aged and issue-plagued emergency vehicle fleet.

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union Whangārei president Paul Ballantine said crews were having to fight fires on the ground because Northland had one aerial truck that could be unreliable.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded, saying there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate