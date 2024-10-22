Investigation into fire at Whangārei laundromat and dry cleaning business completed

The fire started about 11.20pm last Wednesday. Photo / Denise Piper

Fire experts have completed an investigation into a blaze that ripped through a Whangārei laundromat and dry cleaning service last week.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said the cause of the fire was “most likely a failure in a multibox”.

Fire crews from six Northland stations and an aerial appliance from Auckland Central battled the flames for more than six hours after first being alerted to the fire at about 11.20pm last Wednesday.

The fire on the corner of Commerce St and Okara Dr also impacted Smart Water and Irrigation – a business beside the fire-damaged Northland Dry Cleaners.

The 50m x 20m laundromat and dry cleaning building was “well involved” in the fire by the time firefighters arrived. No one was inside the premises or injured.