Being assessed for a stroke by a US-based doctor at Kaitāia Hospital was "bizarre", a stroke patient's wife says. Photo / 123RF
An alarm has been raised over the lack of doctors at Kaitāia Hospital after a patient was assessed by telehealth and allowed to leave without treatment despite suffering a stroke.
A patient advocate said Northland could be known as the “doctor-less North” as all three regional hospitals – Kaitāia, Bay of Islands and Dargaville – operate at least some of the time without an onsite doctor.
But Health NZ Te Whatu Ora said healthcare professionals are available 24/7 at Kaitāia Hospital, and it is standard practice to triage patients to primary care or a digital health consult.
That is little comfort to the wife of a stroke patient, who was shocked when her husband was assessed at Kaitāia Hospital by a digital consult with a US-based doctor.
Sharon asked for her last name and her husband’s name to be withheld, to protect his privacy as he recovers from his minor stroke.
While unsure if a face-to-face consult would have made a difference, she thought the lack of doctors at Kaitāia Hospital was “pretty sad”.
“The nurse said they can get doctors [on screen] from Dubai, the US or the UK. I think it’s bizarre they are spending money on something like that and they can’t pay a doctor to be based at the hospital.”
Hospital staffed 24/7, authorities say
Health NZ Northern group director of operations Alex Pimm acknowledged the experience of the patient and apologised for the wait to see a doctor.
But he said providing safe and high-quality clinical care is its top priority, and he reassured patients needing urgent hospital-level care that Kaitāia Hospital’s ED and general ward are “staffed by healthcare professionals 24/7″.
But Pimm said it is standard practice to triage patients, including referring them to a GP or a digital health consult, so they can receive the most appropriate care in a timely way.
“This enables patients to receive care quickly while prioritising face-to-face consultations for those patients where digital health isn’t suitable.”